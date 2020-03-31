Testing at Burton no longer just for those with high-risk conditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local health and government officials have updated eligibility criteria for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Burton Coliseum.
To be tested, residents must still be running a fever and have a symptom of coronavirus. But the testing is no longer just for residents with high-risk conditions, Calcasieu Parish officials say.
Testing will continue from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Burton. Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Criteria for testing eligibility is now as follows:
Fever
AND one other symptom below:
Shortness of breath
Cough
Body aches
Sore throat
Runny nose
Parish officials say 130 tests are available per day, but only 47 vehicles arrived for testing Tuesday, and of those, only 33 individuals qualified for testing.
Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu’s director of emergency preparedness, reminds everyone this testing location is for all five parishes in Southwest Louisiana.
“Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish," Dick Gremillion said. "So, anyone in those parishes can drive to the site here and get a test done.”
Residents must meet the criteria, or they will be turned away.
“The first criteria is presence of a fever," Gremillion said. "Then, the other symptoms are cough, pain in the chest, shortness of breath. Similar that you will expect with the flu, but these symptoms are going to be more severe generally.”
So, what happens during the test?
“They’ll have a medical personnel swab you. It’s just like the flu test, it goes into your nose and then they take that sample and seal it up and send it off to the lab for analysis. It’s been taking 4-7 days on most these tests,” said Gremillion.
Gremillion stresses the simple guidelines that are so important to protecting yourself and others.
“Try not to touch your face, wash your hands. Over and over again the doctors have told us that the single most important thing is social distancing," Dick Gremillion said. "Stay six feet from other people. I know that’s hard for us in Southwest Louisiana, but that is one of the recommended safety measures that anyone can use. That doesn’t cost anything.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.