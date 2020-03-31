SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 30, 2020.
Steven Geraud Washington, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Joshua Thomas Cormie, 39, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Jennifer Morgan Schei, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roberta Janeen Cedillo, 44, Midland, TX: Obscenity.
Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer; contempt of court.
Brian B. Comer, 50, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Ray Cooley, 22, Iowa: Forgery, identity theft; resisting an officer.
David Len Hardy, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation.
Jason Molina, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of or dealing in a firearm with an obliterated number.
Christina Danielle Franklin, 29, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrell James Atkins, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kelli Dawn Funderburk Johnson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
