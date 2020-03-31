SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 30, 2020.

Steven Geraud Washington, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Joshua Thomas Cormie, 39, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Jennifer Morgan Schei, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roberta Janeen Cedillo, 44, Midland, TX: Obscenity.

Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer; contempt of court.

Brian B. Comer, 50, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ray Cooley, 22, Iowa: Forgery, identity theft; resisting an officer.

David Len Hardy, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation.

Jason Molina, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of or dealing in a firearm with an obliterated number.

Christina Danielle Franklin, 29, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrell James Atkins, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kelli Dawn Funderburk Johnson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

