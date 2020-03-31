Sulphur alum Claralee Richard commits to McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Sulphur Lady Tor Claralee Richard is heading back to the Lake Area after she announced her commitment to Kacie Cryer and the McNeese Cowgirls on Monday.
She will join the Cowgirls after spending the past two seasons at LSU-Eunice.
Richard, a 5′9″ forward, averaged 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for LSU-Eunice this season, helping the Bengals to a 21-7 record. She had season-highs of 24 points and seven 3-pointers made in a win over Delgado Commonuty College on Feb. 8.
Richard and the Lady Bengals went a perfect 9-0 in the Louisiana Community Colleges Athletic Conference this past season.
Former LSU-E head coach Amanda Clemons, who coached Richard as a freshman, is currently an assistant coach at McNeese. Richard averaged 9.9 points during her freshman season.
Richard was a four-year starter at Sulphur and scored more than 1,200 career points while helping the Tors to an 82-41 record during her high school career.
