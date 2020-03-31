McNeese releases statement following spring student-athletes eligibility extension

The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.
Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.
Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
“This is a huge victory for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said McNeese Interim Athletics Director Tanner Stines. “A decision like this validates the hard work each student-athlete puts in, both in the off-season and in the classroom, to prepare for the opportunity to compete for championships. We are not quite sure exactly how this model will work when it comes to our respective campus, but I am thankful that the Division I Council is allowing each institution to make decisions that best fit its current situation”
Division I rules limit student-athletes to four seasons of competition in a five-year period. The Council’s decision allows schools to self-apply waivers to restore one of those seasons of competition for student-athletes who had competed while eligible in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 spring season.
The Council also will allow schools to self-apply a one-year extension of eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes, effectively extending each student’s five-year “clock” by a year. This decision was especially important for student-athletes who had reached the end of their five-year clock in 2020 and saw their seasons end abruptly.
Winter sports were not included in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.
The Council also increased the roster limit in baseball for student-athletes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the only spring sport with such a limit.
McNeese offers 66.8 total scholarships for six spring sports - 11.7 in baseball, 4.5 in men’s golf, 12.6 in men’s track and field, 12 in softball, 8 in women’s tennis and 18 in women’s track and field.
McNeese Spring Sport Head Coach Quotes
Cowboy Baseball Head Coach Justin Hill:
“I’m just so happy for our seniors whose college career was hanging in the balance. This was a monumental decision, and I appreciate the membership making it in favor of our student-athletes.”
Cowgirl Softball Head Coach James Landreneau:
“I couldn’t be any more excited for student-athletes across the country. What great news to hear in such troubling times. Hats off to the NCAA and committee members for doing the right thing for our student-athletes.”
Track and Field Head Coach Brendon Gilroy:
“Great news to hear for our student-athletes and for the program. It’s great to see that welfare of the student-athletes come first.”
Cowgirl Tennis Head Coach Giorgia Pozzan:
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our student-athletes to represent McNeese the way they had wanted to and worked for throughout the offseason.”
Cowboy Golf Head Coach Derek Plucienski:
“What an incredible opportunity for all of our student-athletes. We have a team filled with underclassmen. I am very excited for them.”
Cowgirls Golf Head Coach Mike Fluty:
“This is an exciting result during a very unprecedented time. I couldn’t be happier for all of our student-athletes and all student-athletes in the country.
