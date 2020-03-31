Hundreds of meals delivered to hospital workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police and Billy Navarre Auto Group teamed up to deliver hundreds of meals to four major hospitals in Southwest Louisiana on Tuesday.
Ryan Navarre said he wanted to celebrate his March 31 birthday by showing his appreciation for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
State troopers packed a total of 400 meals from Southern Spice restaurant to deliver to emergency rooms at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Health System, St. Patrick Hospital and Lake Area Hospital.
The meals were purchased and provided by Louisiana State Police Troop D, Louisiana Trooper’s Charities, Billy Navarre Auto Group and Ryan Navarre.
Trooper Derek Senegal said they wanted to give back to hospital workers who fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight daily.
“They’ve been right there dealing with all of this," Senegal said. “We just need to return the favor. We work hand in hand with our brothers and sisters, so we just want to give back."
Senegal dropped off meals to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital alongside Navarre, who has a special appreciation for nurses.
“My wife was a nurse for 20 years and I know what nurses go through,” Navarre said. “With everything going on, what they’re doing for us, I wanted to do something really nice for them on my birthday.”
Navarre and Troop D said they want to continue giving back to the community, hoping to move forward.
“Regardless if it’s a virus or not, we just want to continue giving back to the community,” Senegal said.
