FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front moving through this morning; much cooler tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the front still on its way through Southwest Louisiana through sunrise, we are tracking some showers on radar as a scattered coverage of showers and a few briefly heavier downpours move across the area. This is associated with the cold front and will continue pushing through between now and mid-morning.
Ahead of the front, temperatures remain on the warm side, but models have packed down those numbers through the afternoon into the lower to middle 70s, so our high temperatures will occur this morning ahead of the front’s arrival. After mid-morning, rain chances exit while breezy northerly winds send humidity values dropping and skies clearing with sunshine on the way for the second half of the day.
Through the early evening and drop through the 70s and into the 60s will occur as winds die down just a bit through the overnight. Meanwhile, temperatures continue to fall through the upper 40s to lower 50s by Wednesday morning, so you made need a light jacket heading out tomorrow. An abundance of sunshine returning on Wednesday will make for a wonderful weather day tomorrow for a walk or outdoor run with highs in the middle 70s and low humidity.
Despite the return of quiet weather on Wednesday, the pattern stays a little more active overall with another system moving closer to the area by Friday and Saturday. A front will likely stall somewhere close to the area keeping rain chances in the forecast with Southwest Louisiana remaining on the warmer side of the front as daily high temperatures return to near 80 and lows at night fall into the 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
