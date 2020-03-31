FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather here for the next few days…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold front moved through earlier Tuesday, and behind the front it has turned windy with gusts in excess of 20 mph out of a northerly direction. Temperatures overnight will be noticeably cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the mid 50s at the coast.
Wednesday and Thursday will finally feel like early April with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Morning lows will be on the cooler side too with lows in the low to mid 50s, and a few inland areas could reach the upper 40s!
A warming trend will begin late Thursday into Friday as southerly winds return. This will push humidity levels up and this could cause some scattered showers to form. I am leaving the rain chance at 30% Friday and Saturday as it does not look to be a widespread event. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s during the afternoon with lows back in the low 60s.
Next week will see more of the same continuing and that means back to the warmer than normal temperatures. For now I am leaving rain out of the forecast for Tuesday and beyond, but that may change as we approach next week.
Overall the next few days should allow for perfect weather to get outdoors and enjoy a break from being stuck indoors. Just remember to use social distancing rules if you choose to get out and about.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.