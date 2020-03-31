Bureau of Prisons releases statement after death of inmate at Oakdale FCC

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons has released a statement after several inmates and staff at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex tested positive for COVID-19.
As of noon on Tuesday, March 31, there were 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the prison: seven prisoners and three staff members.
A prisoner, Patrick Jones, 49, died Saturday from the virus.
The Bureau of Prisons released the following statement:
"Consistent with the surge in positive cases in Louisiana, there has been an uptick in suspected cases of COVID-19 at FCC Oakdale, LA (low security component). The total inmate population at the facility is 980. In light of the number of tested positive cases at FCC Oakdale and at the request of local health authorities BOP is taking preventive measures for any inmate who presents COVID-19 symptoms. The facility is presently locked down commensurate with community sustained transmission protocols, symptomatic inmates are isolated, and additional resources are being provided to manage all symptomatic inmates with appropriate care.
“As is typical practice in facilities with sustained transmission of COVID-19, local health authorities have recommended against testing additional cases who present with COVID-19 symptoms in the Oakdale facility, but to presume they are COVID-19 positive. This action is in order to conserve valuable testing resources.”
