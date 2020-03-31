Bureau of Prisons releases statement after death of inmate at Oakdale FCC

"Consistent with the surge in positive cases in Louisiana, there has been an uptick in suspected cases of COVID-19 at FCC Oakdale, LA (low security component). The total inmate population at the facility is 980. In light of the number of tested positive cases at FCC Oakdale and at the request of local health authorities BOP is taking preventive measures for any inmate who presents COVID-19 symptoms. The facility is presently locked down commensurate with community sustained transmission protocols, symptomatic inmates are isolated, and additional resources are being provided to manage all symptomatic inmates with appropriate care.