SWLA community holds ‘park & pray’ for local healthcare workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Life Christian Academy and other community members came together Sunday to light up the night to support the doctors, nurses, and patients who are battling the coronavirus at Lake Area hospitals. Community members were asked to stay in their cars and turn on their headlights and flashers.
With headlights flashing, dozens of cars filled the parking lots of 3 local hospitals--praying for those inside.
“We were glad to get out the house and pray for Covid-19 patients," said Sander Brown.
Showcasing that in a day and an age where social distancing is a must, it’s still possible to show love to your neighbor.
“I have friends that work at Memorial and we’re praying over them daily..we just want them to know that we support them," said Chelsea Brown.
Stefanee Tolbert, principal at Life Christian Academy shared the idea on Facebook and the community showed up in droves.
“We had well over 100 vehicles and some had families in them so well over 200 people...to have that caravan go to each hospital and even at the last hospital to still have that many people...it was amazing," said Tolbert.
The support is a source of strength for the local hospital staff, especially due to the gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in Southwest Louisiana.
Those on the frontline, like Michael McFarlain called Sunday’s event the best remedy.
“It meant a lot to be able to leave a shift like this, worn out, exhausted, fearful, anxious and to come out to this display of God’s grace and peace...we were all in tears and truly overwhelmed," said McFarlain.
Spreading a little light in what seems like a dark hour...
“We just wanted to play some worship music and let them know, we’re all in this together," said Brown.
Participants traveled to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Christus Oschner Lake Area Hospital, and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Organizers say there are talks about possibly hosting another ‘Park & Pray’ for local law enforcement.
