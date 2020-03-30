SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 29, 2020.
Justin Craig Fitzgerald, 24, Groves, TX: Battery (2 charges); resisting an officer; domestic abuse; disturbing the peace.
Caitlin Leean Thibodeaux, 31, Westlake: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; child endangerment.
Daryl Micah Paul Evans, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; property damage under $1,000.
Erin August Leblanc, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; child endangerment.
