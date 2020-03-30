1st Federal inmate dies of Covid-19 at FCI Oakdale I

WASHINGTON, La. (KPLC) -A 49-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at Oakdale FCC where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, officials said.
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, inmate Patrick Jones complained of a persistent cough at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, Louisiana.
He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the local hospital, Mr. Jones tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, March 20, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mr. Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Mr. Jones was a 49 year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 324- month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 425.1 grams of crack cocaine within 1000 ft. of a junior college. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since April 26, 2017.
FCI Oakdale is a Low security facility that currently houses 990 male offenders.
The Bureau will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.
Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.