1st Federal inmate dies of Covid-19 at FCI Oakdale I

1st Federal inmate dies of Covid-19 at FCI Oakdale I
A 49-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at Oakdale FCC where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus. (Source: KPLC)
March 29, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:33 PM

WASHINGTON, La. (KPLC) -A 49-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at Oakdale FCC where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Oakdale FCC marks first Covid-19 death
Oakdale FCC marks first Covid-19 death (Source: KPLC)

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, inmate Patrick Jones complained of a persistent cough at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, Louisiana.

He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the local hospital, Mr. Jones tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, March 20, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mr. Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Mr. Jones was a 49 year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 324- month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 425.1 grams of crack cocaine within 1000 ft. of a junior college. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since April 26, 2017.

FCI Oakdale is a Low security facility that currently houses 990 male offenders.

The Bureau will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.