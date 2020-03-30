Sean Payton cautions against snakes and diagrams favorite plays

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Payton has been cleared after his Coronavirus diagnosis and is now spending his social distancing time with lively social media conversation.
When Drew Brees posted a picture of a rattlesnake he encountered on an afternoon walk with his dogs, Payton replied that “Let’s find a different route. Ok?”
Payton also took time to reply to an open Twitter thread started by a self-proclaimed assistant football coach in Illinois looking for users’ favorite football play concepts out of empty set (five receivers.)
Drew Brees’ sandwich chain, Jimmy John’s, also gets a mention in the playbook as Payton explained that the Saints use sandwich terms for tight splits, citing JJ (Jimmy John’s), Club, Stack and Quizno.
He went on to comment that “Jerry Rice mastered this lookie option route. (Lucy) Great compliment especially against Jimmy Johnson’s Quarters Coverage!”
