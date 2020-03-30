Saints innovating to stay in shape

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the social distancing and isolation of Coronavirus continue, Saints players are proving to be both innovative and inclusive in their workout programs.
Newly-signed safety Malcolm Jenkins loaded his daughters up on his shoulders for stair lunges:
Fellow veteran defender Cam Jordan found solitude at the team practice facility to practice some roller blading and as he put it “Gettin this adductor back right! Social distancing at its finest!!! No one around just me and this push off... (get offs coming soon)”
Jordan also got his kids in the act with a ladder drill back home:
Drew Brees’ children are working on their jumping with a dunk competition, including this high-flyer over their mother, Brittany:
Terron Armstead’s boxing drills with his daughter turned into cause for a dance celebration:
Punter Thomas Morstead’s boys responded a push-up challenge with a little help from their mom’s encouragement:
