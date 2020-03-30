Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ prompts Fla. sheriff to ask for new leads in cold case

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ prompts Fla. sheriff to ask for new leads in cold case
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is searching for new leads in the Don Lewis case after the success of the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." (Source: Chad Chronister/Twitter)
March 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:09 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - The Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has become the top show in the country on the streaming platform, and a Florida sheriff hopes to use its popularity to get new leads in a cold case.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is asking the public for clues regarding the 1997 disappearance of Jack "Don" Lewis.

Lewis' disappearance is a key part of the documentary, as there is speculation over whether he died in a plane crash or if foul play was involved. He was the husband of Tampa-based Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, who has denied any involvement in Lewis' death.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” was a rival owner of exotic animals at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. He would have a long public feud with Baskin and routinely accused her of killing her husband.

Joe Exotic would later be arrested and convicted on multiple federal charges, including his role in a plot to kill Baskin.

Chronister is asking anyone with information on the Lewis case to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

