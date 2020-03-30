FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers returning today; severe threat tonight stays across north Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the return of clouds overnight, temperatures have still managed to drop into the 60s making for a decent feel outside early in the day. Clouds will continue moving in through the day and will be accompanied by some passing showers this afternoon and evening.
A cold front is on the way overnight, but the severe weather threat associated with this storm system will bypass Southwest Louisiana and target northern portions of the state by this evening with stronger storms that could be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes. The severe threat is focused across the I-20 corridor as an area of low pressure moves west to east across the state.
We can expect to see an uptick in the coverage of scattered showers by this afternoon and even at times through the evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible, although that would be the exception and not the rule across Southwest Louisiana. Any showers will be quick to end on Tuesday as breezy northwesterly winds help pull in some sunshine through the day.
Despite the frontal passage overnight, temperatures will still warm up quite a bit through the day tomorrow, again topping out in the 80s before taking more of a dip Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows Wednesday cool into the 50s as sunshine will return with highs on Wednesday in the middle 70s.
Clouds will again begin to thicken back up through the day Thursday and Friday as a few showers begin returning each day. Temperatures slowly warm back up by early next week with daily rain chances in the 20-30% range.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
