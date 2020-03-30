First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Tuesday with temperatures dropping to near normal.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon into the evening, temperatures will be warmer too with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Showers have been limited through the afternoon, but will likely increase late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and storms will be scattered overnight with the best chance remaining well to our north, and that is where the best chance of severe weather will occur too.