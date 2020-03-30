First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Tuesday with temperatures dropping to near normal.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon into the evening, temperatures will be warmer too with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Showers have been limited through the afternoon, but will likely increase late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and storms will be scattered overnight with the best chance remaining well to our north, and that is where the best chance of severe weather will occur too.
A cold front will move through during the day Tuesday and winds will turn northerly behind the front. This will usher in drier air along with temperatures that will drop to near normal. But that cooling effect will not be felt until Tuesday night. So, during the day Tuesday temperatures will still reach the low to mid 80s with northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph.
Wednesday and Thursday will finally feel like early April with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Morning lows will be on the cooler side too with lows in the low to mid 50s, and a few inland areas could reach the upper 40s!
A warming trend will begin late Thursday into Friday as southerly winds return. This will push humidity levels up and this could cause some scattered showers to form. I am leaving the rain chance at 30% Friday and Saturday as it does not look to be a widespread event. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s during the afternoon with lows back in the low 60s.
Next week will see more of the same continuing and that means back to the warmer than normal temperatures. For now I am leaving rain out of the forecast for Tuesday and beyond, but that may change as we approach next week.
Overall the next few days should allow for perfect weather to get outdoors and enjoy a break from being stuck indoors. Just remember to use social distancing rules if you choose to get out and about.
