Entergy’s newLake Charles power station begins commercial operation

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Entergy’s new Lake Charles Power Station began commercial operation ahead of schedule over the weekend, on Mar. 28, 2020.
“We are excited to announce Lake Charles Power Station achieved commercial operations well ahead of schedule. It’s a huge win for our customers,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “Not only does the addition of this plant make our generation portfolio, which was already one of the cleanest in the nation, even cleaner, but it also supports system reliability and produces substantial customer savings.”
According to Entergy, the power station’s combined-cycle gas turbine units emit an average of about 40% less carbon dioxide than Entergy’s older natural gas-powered units. The company projects customers will save between $1.3 billion and $2 billion over the anticipated 30-year life of the plant.
Construction began on the $872 million facility in Westlake in August of 2017. It was scheduled to be completed by June of this year.
The plant is expected to employ approximately 30 people while in operation.
