COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITES IN SWLA

Testing Times
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday (May begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.)
MUST meet certain criteria:
· Fever of 100.4 or greater
AND EITHER
· Shortness of Breath
· Cough
AND FALL INTO ANY OF THE FOLLOWING HIGH-RISK CATEGORIES
· Age over 60 years old
· Lung Disease (COPD, Asthma, Chronic Bronchitis)
· Heart Disease (NOT including hypertension)
· Diabetes
· Immunocompromised (HIV +, Cancer/Chemo within the past 2 years, Dialysis, Transplant recipient, or currently on medications that suppress your immune system).
Other Rules
· Maximum of two people per vehicle may be tested and all must sit in the front seat of the vehicle.
· Persons not meeting the eligibility requirements will not be tested.
· The service is scheduled to be available for two weeks.
· A maximum of 130 tests per day can be performed.
· No restrooms will be available. No pets allowed.
To be tested, residents must meet certain criteria, including that they first call the center at 337-439-9983 and answer the following questions:
· Do you have a fever above 100.4?
· Are you coughing?
· Have you traveled in the last 14 days or been exposed to anyone that has been exposed or tested positive?
Those who are referred to take the test during the phone call, should enter the testing site through the Prater Street entrance.
Testing Times
· Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing Times
· Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.