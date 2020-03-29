FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon, rain chances increasing for Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very nice afternoon across the area as we have seen plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80.
A difference you could tell today has been in the humidity as we have seen a decrease in values from the 70′s yesterday to the 50′s today, which, which makes it feel comfortable out there. As we go through the evening we can expect temperatures to drop once gain into the lower and middle 70′s if you are thinking about heading out maybe for an evening walk or picking up food to eat. The clouds will continue to build into the overnight hours setting up a mostly cloudy overnight period, but we do remain dry. Temperatures will be cooler than the last couple of evenings as well, very similar to what we saw the last evening with lows in the upper 50′s for areas to the north and lower 60′s farther to the south. As we go through Monday we will see the humidity and temperatures rising as we see southerly flow returning. This will also bring us higher rain chances as we approach the afternoon hours. There could be a few isolated showers through the morning hours and becoming more widespread and scattered into the afternoon and early evening. Highs will top out in the upper 70′s to near 80 as we see more clouds and less sun. We see a slight break in the rain as we head into the later evening hours, but as we move into Monday night we see a second round of showers and storms pushing through the region which looks to stick around through the early morning hours of Tuesday. Lows will be much warmer for Tuesday morning as we start off in the upper 60′s to near 70. We do see sunshine returning as we head into Tuesday afternoon with another warm one with highs in the lower 80′s.
Changes are on the way as we head into Tuesday night as we see a shift in winds and that will allow for a much cooler night with lows into Wednesday morning in the lower to middle 50′s, which is where we should be for this time of year. Highs will be cooler as well as we see highs in the middle to upper 70′s for Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. We do see a dry Wednesday filled with mostly sunny skies so it will be great to get out and enjoy some fresh air. The nice sunny weather doesn’t last long as we see clouds building into Thursday and this will give way to rain chances as we move into Friday and lasting through Saturday. This is still several days away and better timing will happen as we move closer.
As for next weekend we can expect some showers to be around through Saturday evening as of the latest modeling and this of course could change overtime. Sunday looks a little better with a little lower rain chance as of now, but models do show rain chances returning as we head into next Monday and Tuesday. So unfortunately we do return to a more unsettled pattern in late week. For tomorrow if you are heading out keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy, but it won’t be a complete washout. As always check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
