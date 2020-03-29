FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon, rain chances increasing for Monday

A difference you could tell today has been in the humidity as we have seen a decrease in values from the 70′s yesterday to the 50′s today, which, which makes it feel comfortable out there. As we go through the evening we can expect temperatures to drop once gain into the lower and middle 70′s if you are thinking about heading out maybe for an evening walk or picking up food to eat. The clouds will continue to build into the overnight hours setting up a mostly cloudy overnight period, but we do remain dry. Temperatures will be cooler than the last couple of evenings as well, very similar to what we saw the last evening with lows in the upper 50′s for areas to the north and lower 60′s farther to the south. As we go through Monday we will see the humidity and temperatures rising as we see southerly flow returning. This will also bring us higher rain chances as we approach the afternoon hours. There could be a few isolated showers through the morning hours and becoming more widespread and scattered into the afternoon and early evening. Highs will top out in the upper 70′s to near 80 as we see more clouds and less sun. We see a slight break in the rain as we head into the later evening hours, but as we move into Monday night we see a second round of showers and storms pushing through the region which looks to stick around through the early morning hours of Tuesday. Lows will be much warmer for Tuesday morning as we start off in the upper 60′s to near 70. We do see sunshine returning as we head into Tuesday afternoon with another warm one with highs in the lower 80′s.