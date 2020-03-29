Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying man found dead

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who was found dead in the Sulphur area.
Around noon, Saturday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call in reference to a possible body floating in the West Fork River off Frank Parker Road in Sulphur. When deputies arrived they observed what appeared to be a body floating in the river.
CPSO Marine Division arrived on scene and located a deceased male. Detectives attempted to identify the man but were unsuccessful. It is unknown at this time how far the body floated or how long he was in the water.
He is described as a white male, possibly in his mid to late fifties, approximately 5’6” and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has dark brown/black hair, a thick handle bar mustache and surgical scars on his right shoulder, forearm, and hip. Detectives did not locate any tattoos on his body.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in obtaining the identity of the man. If anyone has any information or believes they know his identity, they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.
Authorities say that the man’s cause of death is undetermined but there appears to be no signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected.
The Calcasieu Coroner will determine cause of death.
