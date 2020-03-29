Abbott announces new travel restrictions to combat COVID-19

Abbott said travel to and from Louisiana will be restricted to those handling essential services. He said this applies to travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana and will be enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety at entry points into the state and those coming from Louisiana will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. The order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions. The order goes into effect at noon on Mar. 30. He also said people flying from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, California and Washington state into Texas must be self-quarantined.