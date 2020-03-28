Local salon gives away free ‘All is Well’ crosses to boost community morale

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Signatures Salon in Lake Charles, along with family members are working on a project to boost community morale.
Co-owner Gareth McCown and his family has cut, painted and stapled crosses to give away for free.
“Because of the situation that’s going on right now it seems like people are looking for something," McCown said. "So, we’re really putting out a lot of crosses right now.”
The message across the wood comes from a scripture about a woman and her unrelenting faith.
“She said all is well," McCown said. "So, in the midst of a tough situation she decided to stand on the promise of God rather than what she was seeing all around her and that’s what this message is about.”
The message is something many can relate to right now.
“We need to focus on all the goodness of God cause he’s all good," McCown’s mother-in-law Darlene White said. "Everything is perfect and well with him, so we felt like let’s focus more on him and his goodness then all the negative stuff.”
Community members are welcome to pick up crosses for their yards at the salon.
Millie Sager said the crosses serve as a needed reminder.
“It’s just a reminder that it’s going to be okay," Millie Sager said. "Whatever way it goes we’ll be fine as long as we lean on him and have a relationship with our lord.”
The owners have given out hundreds of free crosses in just a few days. McCown said they will continue to make and distribute them as long as people want them.
If you want to pick up a cross you can visit Signatures Salon at 803 W McNeese St. in Lake Charles.
