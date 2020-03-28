Local business on effects of non-essential business shutdowns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Paw In Hand, a mobile pet grooming service, opened just over a year ago in the Lake Area.
Owner Britt Boyett says they had plans of expanding before the state ordered all non-essential businesses shut down. The business’s cushion isn’t as great as she’d like it to be, but she’s focusing on making sure her employee is taken care of.
“You don’t really expect these things to happen. Right now we’re just playing it by ear," Boyett said. "The biggest thing that I’m worried about it affecting is my ability to pay my employee. She is my top priority.”
She says her customers are another primary concern, as many of her clients have pets who require a little extra TLC.
“Depending on the length of time that we’re shutdown, the impact can be fairly significant," Boyett said. "A lot of the dogs that I work with have behavioral issues or skin issues so regular grooming is important for them.”
Despite the inconvenience, she says her customers have been understanding. To show her appreciation and keep business afloat, Boyett started selling her hand-mixed products so owners can continue giving their pets the care they need.
“I think they are happy to be able to help us in whatever way they can, Boyett said. “We’ve already gotten some orders and we’re just kinda driving around and placing them on people’s stoops and sending invoices to keep contact to a minimum.”
And social distancing requires creativity so Boyett took to the Paw In Hands Facebook page to post a tutorial explaining her bathing process and how to use the products. She says she will continue to do everything she can to cater to her customers and their pets, no matter how long it takes for her business to re-open.
“It’s gonna hurt now, but I think that the choice to stop and protect other people is gonna pay off really well in the long run," Boyett said.
Boyett says the worst part about having to shut down is not being able to see all of the dogs they groom who have become more than just customers.
