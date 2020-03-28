Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AT-HOME TESTING
Texas ambulance provider to do coronavirus testing at homes
HOUSTON (AP) — A North Texas ambulance provider is partnering with health officials so that its paramedics can go into homes and perform coronavirus testing on previously screened patients. Specially trained paramedics with MedStar will be sent to the homes of Tarrant County residents who are being investigated by officials as possibly having the virus. Matt Zavadsky, a spokesman for the ambulance provider, says the tests aren't open to the public, only for those being monitored by the county health department. Specially trained paramedics will go to a home, take a swab from a patient and return the sample for testing. The home visits will take about 30 minutes.
AP-US-TEXAS-ONLINE-THREATS
Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Gavin Weslee Blake Perry of Wichita Falls was charged Wednesday with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. Federal prosecutors say Perry wrote threatening posts on Facebook. Federal prosecutors say Perry admitted making the Facebook posts and that he told law enforcement he did so because he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government. If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in prison.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TARGETING NEW YORKERS
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary. But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GUNS
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
There's no consensus in the U.S. on whether gun shops are considered essential businesses that can remain open during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. Some gun rights advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to protect their families. Even some gun control advocates worry that closing down licensed gun dealers would send people online or to private sales that don't require background checks. But they also say keeping shops open could mean more first-time buyers who lack training on how to safely handle a gun.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MASK-AUCTION
Price-gouging allegation leaves 750,000 face masks in limbo
HOUSTON (AP) — The state of Texas has filed suit against a Houston auctioneer, accusing him of price-gouging in his auctioning of 750,000 medical-grade and N95 face masks. The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Texas Attorney General's Office alleges that a Tuesday auction by Auctions Unlimited had bidding on N95 respirator masks reaching as high as $180 for a package of 16 masks. Amazon sold a set of 100 for $4.21 in late January. Before the lawsuit was filed, Auctions Unlimited owner Tim Worstell said the state's action left him with 750,000 masks in his warehouse in a legal limbo.
AP-US-CENSUS-METROS-GROWTH
Texas is bigger: Lone Star State's metros lead decade growth
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Everything really is bigger in Texas. New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that three metro areas in the Lone Star State had some of the biggest population gains over the past decade. Dallas increased by 1.2 million people, the most of any U.S. metro area. It was followed by Houston, which added another 1.1 million residents over the decade. Austin grew by more than a half million residents from 2010 to 2019, the eighth biggest numeric growth among U.S. metros. Phoenix's population of 4.9 million residents last year knocked Boston off the list of top 10 most populous metro areas.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN
3 migrant children in US custody test positive for virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three immigrant children currently in U.S. government custody at a New York facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Office of Refugee Resettlement said Thursday that it has suspended releases from centers in New York that house immigrant children apprehended by U.S. border authorities without their parents or a guardian. The office says five staff members at three separate facilities in New York have also tested positive for the virus as well as a staff member at a Texas center and a foster parent in Washington state. The announcement comes a day after immigrant advocates asked a federal judge to release about 1,200 children who have been in custody more than 30 days over virus concerns.
AP-US-TEXAS-EARTHQUAKES
5 earthquakes rattle West Texas; largest is magnitude 5.0
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Five earthquakes centered near a remote area of West Texas have rattled the region. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first tremor registered at a magnitude 3.0 Thursday near Mentone, in Loving County on the New Mexico border. The largest was a magnitude 5.0 about six hours later. No damages or injuries have been reported. Loving County is sparsely populated but full of truck traffic serving the oil drilling industry in the surrounding Permian Basin. Geologists say thousands of earthquakes in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Abortion providers sue Texas over virus outbreak order
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Planned Parenthood is joining other abortion providers in suing Texas over moving to ban abortions during the coronavirus outbreak. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin, Texas, is among the most high-profile challenges to a government response to the coronavirus pandemic. The chief executive of Whole Woman's Health, an abortion provider with three clinics in Texas, said they canceled 150 appointments this week. Amy Hagstrom-Miller said that came after Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday issued an order that put a halt on inessential surgeries in order to free up doctors to fight COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
Judge mulls request to release migrant children over virus
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says she doesn't want a sudden, large-scale release of immigrant children from U.S. government custody but wants to know why they're still being held as the coronavirus spreads. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles said Friday she wants to be sure immigrant children caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone are released to suitable sponsors in an orderly fashion. She didn't immediately issue a final ruling in a teleconferenced hearing that came after immigrant advocates asked her to order the prompt release of children. Authorities say four migrant children in custody in New York tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as eight staff, contractors or foster parents in New York, Washington and Texas.