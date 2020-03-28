Former LSU 2-sport athlete Orlando McDaniel dies, reportedly from coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Orlando McDaniel, who played football and ran track at LSU, has died.
He was 59. Friends say he died from coronavirus. The official cause of death will have to be confirmed with tests conducted by the coroner’s office. Former LSU basketball star Rudy Macklin put out a message about it.
McDaniel was born in Shreveport and went to Lake Charles High School.
He played wide receiver for the Tigers from 1978-1981. On the track, he finished second in the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 1980 in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Details regarding what city McDaniel was in when being treated have not been reported.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
