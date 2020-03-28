FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms through the evening, drying out for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall a very nice Saturday for Southwest Louisiana as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon and highs in the lower to middle 80′s.
As we go through the afternoon and over the last several hours clouds have been on the increase and winds quiet gust as well out of the south ahead of our cold front. Clouds will continue to be on the increase through the evening with temperatures slowly dropping into the middle and upper 70′s. Showers and storms will be a possibility as we move over the next several hours with the cold front moving through after sunset as we approach 10 p.m. give or take an hour if the front speeds up slightly or slows down. Temperatures will be falling as we go through the overnight period as we begin to clear out and we can expect temperatures around 5-10 degrees cooler tonight than last evening as we wake up to lower 60′s for many locations for Sunday morning. The rain does clear the region as we head into Sunday as we see a mixture of clouds and sun and another pleasant afternoon to maybe get out and get some fresh air. highs will be in the upper 70′s to near 80 for the afternoon so definitely a nice day to enjoy, especially as changes begin to occur into Monday and Tuesday.
Another cool start to the day for Monday with lows in the lower to middle 60′s and again highs warming to near 80 and this can go for Tuesday as well as we see another warm afternoon, but we will be tracking changes in the form of rain. The first half of Monday doesn’t look too bad according to the latest model guidance as we see a few glimpses of sunshine and clouds around ahead of our next system. Rain chances will increase pretty quickly into the afternoon and overnight hours of Monday as the front nears the area and this looks to last into early Tuesday morning before we see clearing into Tuesday afternoon. The timing of this can certainly change and we will be able to get a better handle on it as we get closer. Temperatures will be falling though behind the front as we see lows starting in the middle to upper 50′s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs will be cooler as well as we only reach the middle 70′s through the end of the week and into next weekend. There has been a slight shift in our next chance of rain as we see models suggesting late Thursday into Friday and lasting into the early morning hours of Saturday. We will continue to monitor the system and as models get in better agreement.
As we head into next weekend temperatures remain cooler with highs in the middle 70′s and lows in the lower 60′s. Some models suggest maybe even cooler, but I’m not fully on-board with that, but not totally out of the question. If you like the cooler weather still a little hope out there, but we of course will keep you updated. For now lets get through the rain this evening and enjoy a nice Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
