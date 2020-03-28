FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms through the evening, drying out for Sunday

Another cool start to the day for Monday with lows in the lower to middle 60′s and again highs warming to near 80 and this can go for Tuesday as well as we see another warm afternoon, but we will be tracking changes in the form of rain. The first half of Monday doesn’t look too bad according to the latest model guidance as we see a few glimpses of sunshine and clouds around ahead of our next system. Rain chances will increase pretty quickly into the afternoon and overnight hours of Monday as the front nears the area and this looks to last into early Tuesday morning before we see clearing into Tuesday afternoon. The timing of this can certainly change and we will be able to get a better handle on it as we get closer. Temperatures will be falling though behind the front as we see lows starting in the middle to upper 50′s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs will be cooler as well as we only reach the middle 70′s through the end of the week and into next weekend. There has been a slight shift in our next chance of rain as we see models suggesting late Thursday into Friday and lasting into the early morning hours of Saturday. We will continue to monitor the system and as models get in better agreement.