Take a free virtual 3D tour of this World War II destroyer and help keep it afloat with donations

Located on the main deck level and directly above IC-Plot is the Combat Information Center. Known as CIC, this space served as the ship’s radar tracking room. Locations of nearby ships and aircraft were plotted on the Plexiglas window so that they could keep track of ships in the formation. If a radarman got an unidentified contact, its position would be plotted and the identity confirmed. Keeping a constant picture of radar contacts was the best way of separating friends from enemies. (Source: USS KIDD)