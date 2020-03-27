SWLA Center for Health Services offers free COVID-19 tests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -People continue to look for options to be tested for COVID-19.
One is the SWLA Center for Health Services on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, where they are receiving another $72,000 for testing.
The center is at 2000 Opelousas Street, but on the Prater Street side, there are orange cones, signs and dedicated team members directing those who come for COVID-19 testing.
District 3 Police Juror Eddie Lewis says he wants to make sure people know about the testing.
"This is a great location for testing, it's an easy asset to get in and out and they do a great job here," said Lewis.
Nursing director Emily Ashworth says since March 16 they've swabbed 120 people and so far, three were positive.
"They're doing well, they're all at home."
She urges those who want to be tested to call first to make sure a coronavirus test is the right course of action.
"You call into our call center; our call center will go through a list of symptoms because the important and key factor is to make sure that you're having symptoms. If your asymptomatic which means you have no fever, no cough, you're feeling well, just stay home. Follow the guidance of our officials,” said Ashworth.
Ashworth says they are dedicated to following up with those they test.
"Once that patient is swabbed by us, we continue to follow them. We have patient navigators that call them on a daily basis, whether that patient is a patient of ours or not, we want to make sure that we have a connection with the patient simply because we've seen, especially from the people who have tested positive, is that depression begins to set in. So, we have to make sure that we have staff in contact with them to answer any questions they may have and also to be able to talk with and encourage them through this process," she said.
There are instructions posted at the Prater Street entrance and along the orange-cone pathway, to guide patients along.
"You're going to come into the north Prater Street side and follow the cones into the drive through. At that time either myself or one of the nursing staff will come out, swab you, give you instructions on quarantine and also a list of things that you can do to better take care of yourself while you're under quarantine."
Meanwhile, she urges all to:
"Stay safe, stay home and if you need absolutely anything be sure to know that we're here to help."
Ashworth says the testing continues Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m. To 6 p.m. For more information call 337-439-9983.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -If you're sick and high risk -- local government and health care agencies have made COVID-19 testing available.
The first drive-through testing was held from 1 p.m. to 3 pm.
During that time fifty people were swabbed. Calcasieu officials say 45 vehicles were turned away.
The cars began lining up almost immediately when allowed, thirty minutes before testing would begin. But only certain people are eligible-- those with 100.4 fever or more; plus either shortness of breath or cough and at least one high risk condition.
Those ineligible are turned away.
Giant signs with huge block letters gave the instructions and soldiers from the national guard hollered out rules. “Keep your windows up!”
Those in the vehicle must keep their windows rolled up and there's no talking to those on duty. Only two people per vehicle may be tested and they must both be in the front seat.
Earlier, in a briefing, Louisiana National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Marc Prymek explained they are here supporting the effort. He is with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
"Many of our soldiers are from right here in our community. They live here they work here. They are your neighbors and your friends. The National Guard is called to duty, our guardsmen, to support many missions across the state including current operations, medical support as we're doing here. We have several other testing sites up and running across the state and as those keep evolving we'll keep shifting resources across the state,” he said..
They call it testing, but actually a swab is collected and sent to a national lab, so Dr. John Van Hoose, with the Pathology Lab, says there's a several-day turn around.
"The initial test turnaround time was about three days., but as more and more tests have come in and overwhelmed the system, that's pushed that turnaround time back significantly. A lot of time in excess of a week now. But what will happen will be that the national labs are extending the testing to other facilities that they have as they get more,” he said.
Van Hoose says they hope to eventually be able to do the testing locally.
There were also assurances for the public that the community will get through the pandemic. Residents with questions can call the State Coronavirus Hotline at 211.
The testing will be held again next week, from 9 a-m until 3:30 p-m. Tuesday through Thursday. Cars may start lining up at 8:30 in the morning on those days. You can also find the center on Facebook.
