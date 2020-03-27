RESTAURANTES ABIERTOS

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
SERVICIO DE COMIDA PARA LLEVAR
El gobernador John Bel Edwards; ha pedido a todos los restaurantes de Louisiana que limiten sus servicios de comidas a “servicios solo para llevar” debido a la preocupación por la expansión del virus.
Muchos servicios de entrega como Waitr, Eats 2 Go, Doordash, Gubers of SWLA y Grubhub todavía están activos en restaurantes locales disponibles en ellos.
Gophr está ofreciendo entregas sin contacto desde las tiendas locales participantes.
RoadRunnerApp ofrece venta minorista, comestibles y alimentos, y no requiere un registro del comerciante.
Los siguientes restaurantes están abiertos, pero pueden tener horarios diferentes, un menú limitado u otros cambios en sus servicios. Si desea que su restaurante sea agregado a la lista, puede enviarnos un correo electrónico a news@kplctv.com
121 Artisan Bistro: (337)-310-7499
1910: (337) 602-6278
Agave Tamale: (337) 436-5602
Aubris Taqueria: (337) 564-5314
Ball’s Fried Chick-N: (337) 433-0226
BBQ West: (337)-564-5000
The Bekery: (337)-564-6132
Bertha’s Catering: (337) 625-2728
Big Daddy’s Sports Grill: (337) 477-9033
Bluefish Chinese Japanese Restaurant: (337) 602-6699
The Boarding House: (337) 474-1237
The Boiling Point: (337) 625-9282
The Brown Bag Cafe: (337) 244-1686
Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream: (888) 978-7677
Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs: (337) 491-1155
Brown Bag Cafe: (337) 244-1686
Buffalo Wild Wings: (337) 562-1299
Calla: (337) 419-1980
Cancun Mexican Restaurant: (337) 477-6802
Captain’s Table: (337) 478-4486
Casa Manana: (337) 433-4112
Casa Olé: Lake Charles (337) 477-1151, Sulphur (337) 528-2141
Cast & Cleaver: (337) 533-2235
Chastain’s Food & Spirits: (337) 474-4700
Checkers: All Checkers restaurant locations at double drive-thrus are open during normal hours with normal menus at this time.
Chez Caffe: (337) 474-2200
CiCi’s Pizza: (337) 562-2223
City Market and Deli: (337) 602-6415
Coconuts Cajun Grill: (337) 528-6686
Cotten’s Downtown: (337) 436-9115
Cravin’ Crawfish & More...: (337) 602-6150
Lake Charles City Market & Deli: (337) 602-6415
Cousin’s Lebanese Cuisine: (337) 437-1144
Cotten’s Famous Hamburgers: (337) 477-9759
Cracker Barrel: (337) 626-9500
Crust Pizza: (337) 508-2189
Crying Eagle Brewing Company: (337) 990-4871
Darrell’s: (337) 474-3651
Dairy Barn: (337) 533-1007
Dairy Queen on Nelson: Drive-thru open.
D&D Seafood: 337-515-8880
Delicious Donuts & Bakery: (337) 479-2986
Denny’s Lake Charles: (337) 564-6982
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: (337) 419-0088
Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins: Open during regular business hours for drive-thru, take-out and delivery.
Donut Hole: (337) 882-0672
Donut Palace Moss Bluff: (337) 855-1001
Donut Palace DeQuincy: (337) 786-5000
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Martin Luther King Hwy: (337) 602-6368
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Gerstner Memorial: (337) 475-9022
Famous Foods: (337) 497-1477
Fatboyz Kitchen Table: (337) 564-3901
Fire & Spice: (337) 930-3827
Fitness One Stop: (337) 602-6361
The Foundation House Restaurant: (337) 433-3266
Great Harvest Bread Company: (337) 477-3033
The Green House Salad Company: (337) 214-2975
Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen: (337)-474-3731. Open for take-out lunches.
Heaven On Earth BBQ & Seafood: (337) 287-4860
Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen: (337) 527-0061
Honey Baked Ham Co. & Deli: (337) 478-3354
The Hot Spot: (337) 855-0206
In-Laws: (337) 391-7004
Insane Sausages: (337) 409-0313
Jason’s Deli: (337) 214-4096
Jeanne’s Bourbon Street BBQ: (304) 780-8676
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta: (337) 528-2560 or (337) 528-2561
Johnny’s Pizza House: (337) 602-6126
Joub’s Taste of the Boot: (337) 419-1930
K’s Frozen Delights and Coffee: (337) 527-9846
Kjun Boo’s: (337) 905-2007
Kyoto Japanese Steak House: Lake Charles (337) 478-2888, Sulphur (337) 626-6018
Landreneau’s Cafe: (337) 639-2485
La Pho: (337) 564-5971
La Truffe Sauvage: (337) 439-8364
Lebleu’s Landing (337) 528-6900
Leonard’s Food Quarters: (337) 494-0618
Longhorn Hard Country Cafe - Vinton: (337) 589-5647
Los Poncho’s Mexican Grill: (337) 905-1016
Luna’s Bar and Grill: 337 494-5862
Macfarlane’s Celtic Pub: (337) 433-5992
Mama Reta’s Kitchen: (337) 656-2798
Maplewood Burgers - Lake Charles: (337) 602-9002
Maplewood Burgers - Sulphur: (337) 223-4109
Mazen’s Mediterranean Foods: (337) 477-8207
Mellow Mushroom: (337) 419-1001
Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express: (337) 477-9746
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza: Lake Charles (337) 474-6625, Sulphur (337) 527-0318
Nina P’s Cafe: (337) 474-6462
Novrozsky’s: (337) 527-0041
O’Charleys Restaurant: (337) 478-9927
Olive Garden: (337) 474-7380
On the Rocks: (337) 990-5029
Outback Steakhouse: (337) 477-3161
The Panorama Music House: (337) 602-6343
Pat’s of Henderson: (337) 439-6618
Paradise Daiquiris: Lake Charles (337) 240-8495, Moss Bluff (337) 905-1171, Sulphur (337) 533-2230
Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue: (337) 794-9891
PG’s Diner: (337) 478-2925
Pizza Artista: (337) 602-6224
Poole’s Boil N Go: (337) 622-3700
Prime Butcher & Brasserie: (337) 475-2459
Pronia’s Deli and Bakery: (337) 478-0785
Pujo St Cafe: (337) 439-2054
Que Pasa Taqueria: (337) 310-7272
Quiznos: (337) 477-7525
Raja’s Curry Kitchen & Grill: (337) 476-2777
Richard’s Boudin and Seafood Mart: 337-625-8474
Rikenjaks: (337) 602-6635
Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Nelson: 337-474-3332
Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Ryan: (337) 433-3130
Roly Poly - Sulphur: (337) 625-5555
Rotolo’s Pizzeria: (337) 478-1996
The Sausage Link: (337) 625-2030
Seafood Palace: (337)-433-9293
The Sloppy Taco: (337) 602-6364
Sonic: Drive In open
Southern Spice - Lake Charles: (337) 474-6065
Southern Spice - Moss Bluff: (337) 855-0010
Stellar Beans Coffee House Cafe: (337) 602-8441
Stonefired Pizzeria: (337) 477-3020
Subway - Lake Charles, Nelson: (337) 474-0777
Subway - Lake Charles, Lake St: (337) 478-1656
Subway - McNeese: (337) 474-1302
Subway - Lake Charles, Country Club: (337) 480-6416
Taco Mel: (337) 602-6482
TaD’s: (337) 602-6678
Tasterite Jamaican Restaurant: (337) 419-1844
Texas Roadhouse: (337) 478-7244
TJs Fried Chicken and BBQ: (337) 602-6447
Toga Grill: (337) 477-4142
Tony’s Pizza: (337) 477-1611
Villa Harlequin: (337) 436-6251
Waffle House
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: (337) 474-7333
Wasabi Japanese Restaurant: (337) 477-1755
Yank Sing: (337) 477-9004
Zeus Greek & Lebanese Cafe: (337) 439-7099
Zydeco Crawfish: (337) 479-2295
