RESTAURANTES ABIERTOS
March 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 5:09 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -

SERVICIO DE COMIDA PARA LLEVAR

El gobernador John Bel Edwards; ha pedido a todos los restaurantes de Louisiana que limiten sus servicios de comidas a “servicios solo para llevar” debido a la preocupación por la expansión del virus.

Muchos servicios de entrega como Waitr, Eats 2 Go, Doordash, Gubers of SWLA y Grubhub todavía están activos en restaurantes locales disponibles en ellos.

Gophr está ofreciendo entregas sin contacto desde las tiendas locales participantes.

RoadRunnerApp ofrece venta minorista, comestibles y alimentos, y no requiere un registro del comerciante.

Los siguientes restaurantes están abiertos, pero pueden tener horarios diferentes, un menú limitado u otros cambios en sus servicios. Si desea que su restaurante sea agregado a la lista, puede enviarnos un correo electrónico a news@kplctv.com

121 Artisan Bistro: (337)-310-7499

1910: (337) 602-6278

Agave Tamale: (337) 436-5602

Aubris Taqueria: (337) 564-5314

Ball’s Fried Chick-N: (337) 433-0226

BBQ West: (337)-564-5000

The Bekery: (337)-564-6132

Bertha’s Catering: (337) 625-2728

Big Daddy’s Sports Grill: (337) 477-9033

Bluefish Chinese Japanese Restaurant: (337) 602-6699

The Boarding House: (337) 474-1237

The Boiling Point: (337) 625-9282

The Brown Bag Cafe: (337) 244-1686

Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream: (888) 978-7677

Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs: (337) 491-1155

Brown Bag Cafe: (337) 244-1686

Buffalo Wild Wings: (337) 562-1299

Calla: (337) 419-1980

Cancun Mexican Restaurant: (337) 477-6802

Captain’s Table: (337) 478-4486

Casa Manana: (337) 433-4112

Casa Olé: Lake Charles (337) 477-1151, Sulphur (337) 528-2141

Cast & Cleaver: (337) 533-2235

Chastain’s Food & Spirits: (337) 474-4700

Checkers: All Checkers restaurant locations at double drive-thrus are open during normal hours with normal menus at this time.

Chez Caffe: (337) 474-2200

CiCi’s Pizza: (337) 562-2223

City Market and Deli: (337) 602-6415

Coconuts Cajun Grill: (337) 528-6686

Cotten’s Downtown: (337) 436-9115

Cravin’ Crawfish & More...: (337) 602-6150

Lake Charles City Market & Deli: (337) 602-6415

Cousin’s Lebanese Cuisine: (337) 437-1144

Cotten’s Famous Hamburgers: (337) 477-9759

Cracker Barrel: (337) 626-9500

Crust Pizza: (337) 508-2189

Crying Eagle Brewing Company: (337) 990-4871

Darrell’s: (337) 474-3651

Dairy Barn: (337) 533-1007

Dairy Queen on Nelson: Drive-thru open.

D&D Seafood: 337-515-8880

Delicious Donuts & Bakery: (337) 479-2986

Denny’s Lake Charles: (337) 564-6982

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: (337) 419-0088

Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins: Open during regular business hours for drive-thru, take-out and delivery.

Donut Hole: (337) 882-0672

Donut Palace Moss Bluff: (337) 855-1001

Donut Palace DeQuincy: (337) 786-5000

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Martin Luther King Hwy: (337) 602-6368

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Gerstner Memorial: (337) 475-9022

Famous Foods: (337) 497-1477

Fatboyz Kitchen Table: (337) 564-3901

Fire & Spice: (337) 930-3827

Fitness One Stop: (337) 602-6361

The Foundation House Restaurant: (337) 433-3266

Great Harvest Bread Company: (337) 477-3033

The Green House Salad Company: (337) 214-2975

Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen: (337)-474-3731. Open for take-out lunches.

Heaven On Earth BBQ & Seafood: (337) 287-4860

Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen: (337) 527-0061

Honey Baked Ham Co. & Deli: (337) 478-3354

The Hot Spot: (337) 855-0206

In-Laws: (337) 391-7004

Insane Sausages: (337) 409-0313

Jason’s Deli: (337) 214-4096

Jeanne’s Bourbon Street BBQ: (304) 780-8676

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta: (337) 528-2560 or (337) 528-2561

Johnny’s Pizza House: (337) 602-6126

Joub’s Taste of the Boot: (337) 419-1930

K’s Frozen Delights and Coffee: (337) 527-9846

Kjun Boo’s: (337) 905-2007

Kyoto Japanese Steak House: Lake Charles (337) 478-2888, Sulphur (337) 626-6018

Landreneau’s Cafe: (337) 639-2485

La Pho: (337) 564-5971

La Truffe Sauvage: (337) 439-8364

Lebleu’s Landing (337) 528-6900

Leonard’s Food Quarters: (337) 494-0618

Longhorn Hard Country Cafe - Vinton: (337) 589-5647

Los Poncho’s Mexican Grill: (337) 905-1016

Luna’s Bar and Grill: 337 494-5862

Macfarlane’s Celtic Pub: (337) 433-5992

Mama Reta’s Kitchen: (337) 656-2798

Maplewood Burgers - Lake Charles: (337) 602-9002

Maplewood Burgers - Sulphur: (337) 223-4109

Mazen’s Mediterranean Foods: (337) 477-8207

Mellow Mushroom: (337) 419-1001

Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express: (337) 477-9746

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza: Lake Charles (337) 474-6625, Sulphur (337) 527-0318

Nina P’s Cafe: (337) 474-6462

Novrozsky’s: (337) 527-0041

O’Charleys Restaurant: (337) 478-9927

Olive Garden: (337) 474-7380

On the Rocks: (337) 990-5029

Outback Steakhouse: (337) 477-3161

The Panorama Music House: (337) 602-6343

Pat’s of Henderson: (337) 439-6618

Paradise Daiquiris: Lake Charles (337) 240-8495, Moss Bluff (337) 905-1171, Sulphur (337) 533-2230

Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue: (337) 794-9891

PG’s Diner: (337) 478-2925

Pizza Artista: (337) 602-6224

Poole’s Boil N Go: (337) 622-3700

Prime Butcher & Brasserie: (337) 475-2459

Pronia’s Deli and Bakery: (337) 478-0785

Pujo St Cafe: (337) 439-2054

Que Pasa Taqueria: (337) 310-7272

Quiznos: (337) 477-7525

Raja’s Curry Kitchen & Grill: (337) 476-2777

Richard’s Boudin and Seafood Mart: 337-625-8474

Rikenjaks: (337) 602-6635

Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Nelson: 337-474-3332

Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Ryan: (337) 433-3130

Roly Poly - Sulphur: (337) 625-5555

Rotolo’s Pizzeria: (337) 478-1996

The Sausage Link: (337) 625-2030

Seafood Palace: (337)-433-9293

The Sloppy Taco: (337) 602-6364

Sonic: Drive In open

Southern Spice - Lake Charles: (337) 474-6065

Southern Spice - Moss Bluff: (337) 855-0010

Stellar Beans Coffee House Cafe: (337) 602-8441

Stonefired Pizzeria: (337) 477-3020

Subway - Lake Charles, Nelson: (337) 474-0777

Subway - Lake Charles, Lake St: (337) 478-1656

Subway - McNeese: (337) 474-1302

Subway - Lake Charles, Country Club: (337) 480-6416

Taco Mel: (337) 602-6482

TaD’s: (337) 602-6678

Tasterite Jamaican Restaurant: (337) 419-1844

Texas Roadhouse: (337) 478-7244

TJs Fried Chicken and BBQ: (337) 602-6447

Toga Grill: (337) 477-4142

Tony’s Pizza: (337) 477-1611

Villa Harlequin: (337) 436-6251

Waffle House

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: (337) 474-7333

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant: (337) 477-1755

Yank Sing: (337) 477-9004

Zeus Greek & Lebanese Cafe: (337) 439-7099

Zydeco Crawfish: (337) 479-2295

