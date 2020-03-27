McNeese lands commitment from 6’8 JUCO forward

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To combat the loss of All-Conference forward Sha’markus Kennedy, the McNeese Cowboys went back to the Panhandle Conference to find his replacement. Forward Carlos Rosario committed to McNeese on Friday, making the announcement via Twitter.
Rosario will come to McNeese from Pensacola State College after he averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game. He was a first-team all Panhandle conference forward after shooting 60% from the field and averaging 1.4 blocks per game.
Hailing from the Dominican Republic, he is viewed as a big man with great touch around the basket. Rosario also possesses an efficient mid-range game and is a tough rebounder.
Like Kennedy, Rosario brings an ability to finish strong at the rim.
Rosario chose McNeese over offers from UT-Martin, Maryland Eastern Shore, Canisius College and DII power Lincoln Memorial.
