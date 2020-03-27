Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Businesses risk being sued amid virus, Mississippi gov says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but he says large businesses risk being sued later unless they let employees work from home, where possible. The Health Department updated the state's confirmed coronavirus caseload Friday to at least 579 people and eight deaths. Reeves toured military facilities that could be used to treat patients, if needed. He says it's OK if cities and counties impose tighter restrictions than what he's ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some cities have closed all in-house dining for restaurants and bars — and Reeves says they have the power to do that.
MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi lake
TCHULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have pulled the body of a man reported missing from a Mississippi lake. Holmes County Deputy Coroner Ruby Redmond says 35-year-old Anthony Lee Taylor was found in Tchula Lake on Thursday. Taylor had been missing since March 18. Authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide. Anthony Lee Taylor, 35, was found in Tchula Lake on Thursday, said Taylor was reported missing March 18
DISASTER AID
Reeves announces disaster aid for February severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi businesses and residents who were hurt by Pearl River flooding in February are now eligible to receive disaster assistance. Gov. Tate Reeves, in a news release Thursday, said the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request to make low-interest loans available to those affected by flooding from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. The declaration covers Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren and Yazoo counties. Applicants may apply online or call the SBA's help center.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-SCHOOLS
Mississippi eases graduation and third-grade rules for virus
Mississippi's education leaders moved to ease the way for seniors to graduate and third graders to move on to fourth grade in the face of closed schools. The state Board of Education already voted last week to halt all state standardized tests and make schools keep their same A-to-F ratings as last year. High school students will earn graduation credits for incomplete courses, and seniors will be allowed to graduate if they meet other typical requirements. The board also agreed Thursday that third graders won’t have to pass a standardized test of reading skills and can advance to fourth grade if they meet other requirements.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL QUESTIONS
Fears for civil rights mount amid fight against coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — Growing numbers of Americans say state and federal governments are starting to trample civil rights in the name of public health during the coronavirus outbreak. Those already making that case include a church-goer in New Hampshire who filed a lawsuit arguing that prohibitions against large gatherings violate her religious rights. Most civil libertarians are concerned but aren't yet sounding alarm bells. Public health lawyer Larry Gostin says measures to date aren't draconian. But he says he fears leaders could resort to increasingly harsh methods that cross constitutional bounds if the crisis drags on.
PREGNANT INMATE
Sheriff: Inmate pregnant after 'quickie' with another inmate
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi said a inmate is pregnant after she had a “quickie” with another inmate in jail. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says the pregnancy was confirmed by a nurse practitioner. Patten says trusted female inmates at the Adams County Jail were allowed to leave their cells to perform cleaning duties under supervision. The female inmate told investigators she was cleaning the stairwell, saw a male inmate in the laundry room and had sex with him, which she described as a “quickie." The woman said the sex was consensual. Patten said the woman has been at the jail for about a year on felony charges.