Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

Coronavirus reaches 2 Louisiana prisons as cases increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two workers at Louisiana state prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced the cases of COVID-19 in a statement Thursday evening that didn't name the two prisons where the employees worked. The agency says the workers had limited contact with other staff and inmates and no inmates have tested positive for the virus. Inmates who may have been exposed to the workers are quarantined. The announcement heightened concerns that the tightly packed populations are at risk for an outbreak. Louisiana has surpassed 2,700 people known to be infected with the virus. The state health department says 119 residents have died from COVID-19.
Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.
Bossier Parish Community College hires new basketball coach
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Bossier Parish Community College has named a temporary replacement to fill its vacant men's basketball coaching position. The college, in a statement posted Thursday to Facebook, said John Anglin will replace Chris Lovell, who resigned earlier this week to take a comparable post at East Texas Baptist University. Anglin previously coached at LSU-Shreveport, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of Texas El Paso.
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
There's no consensus in the U.S. on whether gun shops are considered essential businesses that can remain open during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. Some gun rights advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to protect their families. Even some gun control advocates worry that closing down licensed gun dealers would send people online or to private sales that don't require background checks. But they also say keeping shops open could mean more first-time buyers who lack training on how to safely handle a gun.
Baton Rouge lawyer disbarred, ordered to reimburse clients
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has permanently disbarred a Baton Rouge attorney for professional misconduct. The Advocate reports the state's high court also ordered J. Renee Martin to pay nearly $27,000 in restitution to 10 clients. In an order last week, the justices say Martin failed to refund client funds. She also was accused of settling a personal injury claim without her client's consent. The Supreme Court also noted that Martin continued to practice law after she was suspended in February 2017.
Louisiana names new leader of juvenile justice department
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new leader of its juvenile justice agency that oversees youth lockup facilities and other programs for convicted youth offenders. It was an unexpected change at the agency's top job. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday evening that he has named Edward Dustin Bickham as interim deputy secretary for the Office of Juvenile Justice. Bickham took over from James Bueche. The governor's office says Bueche resigned from the Office of Juvenile Justice on Wednesday. No reason was offered for Bueche's abrupt departure. Bickham is a lawyer who worked for Department of Corrections for nearly 17 years, including as deputy warden at the Dixon Correctional Institute.
Police: Toddler, 3 others killed after car crashes into home
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house, killing himself and three other people, including a 2-year-old boy. Baton Rouge police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 28-year-old Jamarcus Harris was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree and a chain-link fence before colliding with a home. Police say Harris and 2-year-old Jamarcus Brown Jr. were both taken to a hospital, where they later died. A third passenger, 22-year-old Destiny Nelson, died at the scene. Police say a man inside the house, 56-year-old Patrick Dunn, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Louisiana to receive federal field hospitals for virus
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's number of known coronavirus cases jumped 28% overnight. That prompted a stark warning from Gov. John Bel Edwards to his state's residents to stay home. The Democratic governor says Louisiana is now tied for the nation's second-highest rate of virus cases per capita. President Donald Trump has agreed to set up two federal field hospitals in Louisiana and send down public health staff to help with the worsening outbreak. Louisiana has surpassed 2,300 people known to be infected, with 86 residents dead from the virus. The state health department says a 17-year-old from New Orleans was among the latest deaths. That was the first in the state of someone under 18.