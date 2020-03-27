At Home with Jill and Brady: On a bear hunt

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - ‘At Home’ hits the road! Brady and Jillian enjoy a quick escape to do some (stuffed) bear hunting.
It’s the latest trend to combat boredom during the stay-at-home order and countless neighborhoods have joined in on the “bear hunt” fun.
In communities across Southwest Louisiana, you’ll spot stuffed animals in the windows of homes and some businesses. It’s a way to entertain kids while out on a walk around the neighborhood but still maintain social distancing.
Some neighborhoods have even started social media pages for others to get involved. One Allen Parish community even has a spreadsheet with a running list of addresses with bears.
All week, KPLC anchors Jillian Corder and Brady Renard have been working from home and documenting some of their antics in their “At Home” series. Friday’s episode is a little different as the duo actually get out of the house and go on a bear hunt. They spotted more than a hundred bears in their short drive and spoke to others participating.
“We could hear their little squeals 'There’s a bear! There’s a bear!” Connie Duffy said about children passing by her house. “It was just so cute and so heartwarming to see them actually outside and having safe fun. I was really nice.”
Eric Kuyper of Kinder said in his neighborhood every house is participating. He says for those who aren’t at home, other neighbors have put bears out for them so no house would be without.
"There have been so many people walking with their children," said Allyson Montgomery about the bear hunt in her neighborhood, "We've seen so many families and it's been really cool."
Dozens of people have reached out to 7News on social media, sharing pictures of the bears at their homes and encouraging others to do the same.
We hear the next trend will be a non-contact Easter egg hunt and people can participate the same way but by putting fun egg decorations in their windows.
You can watch “At Home with Jill & Brady” on Facebook, the KPLC Roku app, and on our KPLC 7 News Youtube page.
