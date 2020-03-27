FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny day ahead; tracking a few showers by Saturday evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we’ve seen the past few mornings, patchy areas of fog will start the morning but quickly give way to increasing sunshine before the noon hour. Temperatures warm up quickly today and top out in the middle to upper 80s again by this afternoon. A good deal of sunshine will make for another good day to get out in the yard or take the dog for a walk.
Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop into the 70s but it will again stay on the muggy side with temperatures likely not getting out of the lower 70s in most areas overnight. Patchy areas of fog will return for early Saturday. Rain chances increase Saturday but not until the evening hours, so most of the day tomorrow stays dry and on the warm side.
By the evening hours, a broken line of showers and a few thunderstorms will push through, with rain amounts of around one tenth of an inch will be possible and no severe weather with any of the storms that move through. Sunday brings a lull in rain although some clouds will linger.
More rain ahead for next week as another cold front on the way sends scattered showers and a few storms back beginning Monday and into Tuesday. Again, with this storm system, the heavier rain and severe weather threat stays to our north, with rain amounts of less than one inch will come through Tuesday night.
The remainder of next week looks to stay drier and slightly cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Another chance of a few scattered showers looks to be possible by the following weekend as highs inch closer to 80 again by next Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
