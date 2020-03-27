FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful afternoon. rain chances increase for Saturday night

As we progress into the evening we can expect a few clouds to move in much like the last couple of evenings and you’ll definitely feel the humidity in the air as we continue to see southerly flow ahead of the cold front that is set to move through late into Saturday evening. Temperatures once again well above average as we see temperatures gradually dropping into the middle and upper 70′s through the evening hours. Temperatures hold fairly steady through the overnight hours as well thanks to southerly flow and and cloud cover continuing to filter in. As we wake up on Saturday evening we can expect temperatures near 70 along the I-10 corridor and a few upper 60′s farther to the north. Starting out Saturday we see a mixture of sun and clouds and the cloud cover will gradually continue to increase through the afternoon. If you are wanting to get out and get some fresh air it won’t be a bad day to do so as the rain does look to hold off. High temperatures will be warm as we see lower to middle 80′s once again, with rain chances beginning to increase as we head into the evening and overnight time period. Rain chances remain through the overnight hours as the front pushes through Saturday and clearing and drying out by the time we reach Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler into Sunday morning as well as we see upper 50′s for areas north and lower 60′s along the I-10 corridor.