FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful afternoon. rain chances increase for Saturday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Yet another wonderful afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen ample sunshine and temperatures once again warming into the middle and upper 80′s.
As we progress into the evening we can expect a few clouds to move in much like the last couple of evenings and you’ll definitely feel the humidity in the air as we continue to see southerly flow ahead of the cold front that is set to move through late into Saturday evening. Temperatures once again well above average as we see temperatures gradually dropping into the middle and upper 70′s through the evening hours. Temperatures hold fairly steady through the overnight hours as well thanks to southerly flow and and cloud cover continuing to filter in. As we wake up on Saturday evening we can expect temperatures near 70 along the I-10 corridor and a few upper 60′s farther to the north. Starting out Saturday we see a mixture of sun and clouds and the cloud cover will gradually continue to increase through the afternoon. If you are wanting to get out and get some fresh air it won’t be a bad day to do so as the rain does look to hold off. High temperatures will be warm as we see lower to middle 80′s once again, with rain chances beginning to increase as we head into the evening and overnight time period. Rain chances remain through the overnight hours as the front pushes through Saturday and clearing and drying out by the time we reach Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler into Sunday morning as well as we see upper 50′s for areas north and lower 60′s along the I-10 corridor.
Sunday will be a nicer day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds with another warm day as we still remain above average with highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. It will be a great afternoon to maybe get out and take a walk or just sit outside and enjoy the nice weather. We do see changes into next week as we see moisture returning for Monday and Tuesday as we see another system moving through. The best chance of rain looks to be Monday evening into Tuesday morning at this time as we see highs in the lower 80′s and morning lows in the middle to upper 60′s for both days. Cooler weather is on the way with the passage of this front and will bring more average temperatures to our area.
Highs from Wednesday on will be in the middle to upper 70′s and we will see a mixture of sun and clouds from time to time, but we are going to see a drier weather pattern into the middle and ending of next week. Into next weekend we will see moisture returning and the rain chances going up for Saturday through Monday. That’s still several days away and we will have time to monitor it as it gets closer. For now if you have anything you are doing late tomorrow have the rain jacket handy, but get out and get some fresh air tomorrow morning and afternoon.
