Coronavirus can’t keep couple from celebrating 71st anniversary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Betty and Calvin Manuel celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary through the windowpane at Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Charles.
With flowers and cake, Betty, who nurses said doesn’t talk too much anymore, immediately said “Yes!” when the nurse pointed Calvin outside, holding a bouquet of flowers in an aluminum can.
“Look at him right there. He is so handsome!” the nurse said.
It was a bike that convinced Betty, who was 16 at the time, to marry Calvin. She thought they could get around town.
Betty was working at the restaurant in Muller’s when Calvin got home from WWII and the Navy.
After 71 years of being married, Betty and Calvin are still in love.
To view their special evening, check out the photo gallery below:
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.