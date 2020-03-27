Baker man arrested for 4th offense DWI

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Baker man has been arrested in Sulphur after deputies say he was found intoxicated in his car outside a mobile home park, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park off Patton Street in Sulphur in reference to a suspicious car at the park’s gateway around 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 23, 2020.
When deputies arrived and approached the car they said they found Kenneth T. Selvage, 34, of Baker, in the driver’s seat sleeping with the vehicle on and in drive.
According to deputies Selvage was disoriented and incoherent while speaking when he awoke and smelled of alcohol.
During the investigation of his vehicle deputies say they found an open container of alcohol and learned that Selvage, who has three prior DWI arrests, also has a suspended driver’s license for prior DWI offenses.
Deputies then performed a field sobriety test which they say Selvage did poorly on before taking him to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit.
Selvage was booked into the Correctional Center on 4th offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Judge Michael Canaday set Selvage’s bond at $47,500 with the added condition that he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and is subject to random drug screens.
