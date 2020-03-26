West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital hosting blood drive

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will be hosting a community blood drive on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020 at Dynamic Dimensions in Sulphur from 8 am - 5 pm and asks anyone who is healthy and willing to donate.
Currently, the local LifeShare blood center is suffering from a critical blood shortage.
The blood drive is not a mass gathering or social event and there will be a process for waiting in order to limit the number of individuals in the donation area.
You can schedule an available time to donate HERE.
