SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 25, 2020.
Chandler Scott Breaux, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Randy Eugene Main, 53, Singer: Possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Jaylon Chatez Leday, 21, DeQuincy: Conspiracy; illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; mischief.
Gregory Earl Curry, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Darren James Morgan Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; trespassing.
Terry David Reeves Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Propper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).
Dustin James Miller, 39, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges); contempt of court.
Andrae Demetrius Drake, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; first offense battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.
Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 33, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
J.J. Calvert Breaux, 52, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Jeremy Romaine LeBlanc, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Frank Joseph Breaux III, 49, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Jake Lloyd Hansbrough, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault.
Robert Allen Slaydon, 23, DeQuincy: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm; parole detainer.
Mandy Cherie Burger, 46, DeQuincy: Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempted possession of a Schedule I drug; attempted obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges).
