Saints GM Mickey Loomis supports delaying NFL Draft

“I’d be personally in favor of delaying the draft so that we could get some of the work done that our scouts and personnel people ordinarily do,” Loomis told King. “And then just the logistics of trying to conduct the draft with not having access to your draft rooms and your offices creates a lot of logistic problems. This is not a fantasy draft that you conduct out there with just a list of things on a piece of paper. There’s a lot of things that go into it to prepare, and there’s a lot of work that is done during the draft. Listen it’ll be very, very difficult to conduct that and do it in a way that you’re doing justice to the process.”