Playgrounds, buildings and rentals closed at city and parish parks

“Our parks are always a critical component of quality of life in a city, but now more than ever, when options are so limited in what we can and can’t do,” said spokesperson for the city of Lake Charles, Katie Harrington. “We’re asking the citizens to help us by adhering to those orders and avoiding those playground services, avoiding the gatherings of 10 or more and adhering to that social distancing request of 6 ft between different people. Now obviously if you’re walking with your kids on the walking trail, keep your kids close by but with the general public, keep that 6 feet of distance.”