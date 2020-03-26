Playgrounds, buildings and rentals closed at city and parish parks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - At Drew Park and Prien Lake Park, you can find people walking, biking, or just enjoying the sunshine. During the stay-at-home order, city and Parish parks remain open, but those going to the parks are encouraged to keep social-distancing recommendations.
Something, frequent park go-er Angie Bonvillain is noticing is happening.
“They’re [people] practicing social distancing absolutely,” Bonvillain said. “I think that’s a new learned behavior for people in our area.”
Even when people walk near each other, Calcasieu Parish Administrator, Bryan Beam said they’re not concerned.
“Now it’s actually very small because there’s so much room. If it ever gets to where there are larger gatherings, we’re starting to notice, we will certainly try to communicate that, but at this time it’s not a problem.”
Indoor and outdoor playgrounds are mandated by the governor’s orders to be closed across the state.
In Parish parks, pavillions and campers are not being rented out. In city parks, buildings are closed.
“Our parks are always a critical component of quality of life in a city, but now more than ever, when options are so limited in what we can and can’t do,” said spokesperson for the city of Lake Charles, Katie Harrington. “We’re asking the citizens to help us by adhering to those orders and avoiding those playground services, avoiding the gatherings of 10 or more and adhering to that social distancing request of 6 ft between different people. Now obviously if you’re walking with your kids on the walking trail, keep your kids close by but with the general public, keep that 6 feet of distance.”
Bathrooms are closed in city parks, but in Parish parks like Prien Lake Park, bathrooms are being disinfected twice a day. Both Harrington and Beam advise people to bring their own disinfectant for gym equipment or the benches.
