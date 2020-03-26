McDonalds offering free meals to first responders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several McDonald’s in Southwest Louisiana are offering free meals to first responders.
That includes healthcare workers, EMT’s, law enforcement, and firefighters. All you have to do is wear your uniform and show your badge and they’ll take care of the rest.
The limit is one meal per customer per day.
The offer ends on Apr. 13, 2020 and is valid in these locations:
- Lake Charles
- Sulphur
- Moss Bluff
- Westlake
- DeRidder
- Leesville
- Ft. Polk
- DeQuincy
- Eunice
- Oakdale
- Kinder
- Iowa
- Jennings
- Alexandria
- And participating locations in Shreveport
