Local couple says they are under quarantine after testing positive for Coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An exciting vacation quickly turned to a shocking “stay-cation” for one Southwest Louisiana couple.
After traveling to Europe earlier this month, Amy and Ridge Druilhet say they thought they we’re in the clear after showing no symptoms of Covid-19 during initial screenings at the airport.
As recommended though, they planned to quarantine for two weeks, but just one day into it, Amy says she began to notice a difference.
“I ran a fever, a low grade fever. And I had a dry cough,” Amy said.
“I had a cough, but the issue with that is I have a chronic cough to begin with so I couldn’t tell if I had any signs or symptoms," Ridge said. "I didn’t run a fever or anything like that.”
After calling their doctor, the couple says they were referred to a Lake Charles testing site.
“They stick a swab into your nose, all the way to the back of your throat," Ridge said. "I would say that it was unpleasant, but it was a necessary thing to do.”
They say the got a call six days later saying they both tested positive for Coronavirus, and they’ve remained isolated together since.
The Druilhet’s say it has been a blessing to have each other. While they’re missing their daughters and family, they say they are doing their best to stay positive.
“When you’re stuck and you can’t go anywhere, you really would just like to be with someone that’s close to you and that you love. So that you can really talk each other through it," Amy said. "So we’re just were lucky.”
The couple calls their experience eye opening and they want others to know how serious the Coronavirus is.
“It’s not the young people that its killing, its older people," Ridge said. "And I wanted to stress that you could have it and not really know it.”
Amy and Ridge say they are extremely grateful for family and friends who are helping them get through their quarantine. They say they would’nt be able to do it without them.
