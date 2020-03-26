Hometown Heroes - Front line workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While medical personal and others working on the front lines in the COVID 19 pandemic search for more protective equipment, churches are helping in another way, through the power of prayer.
“These men and women are out there in hospitals, ambulances, the doctors offices,” said Rev. Weldon Bares, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. “They’re on the front line facing dangerous situations, day in and day out, because they love the community and they believe in serving others. I just think we need to pray for those people especially every day.”
Earlier this week, Rev. Bares sent out a list of prayer suggestions to his church members.
“We have many doctors and nurses in our congregation and I have nothing but admiration for them and just want to encourage them to keep on going. I think we need to pray for their health, their immune system. We need to pray for wisdom for them. We need to certainly pray for scientists, that God will lead them into developing a vaccine for this."
Rev. Bares believes prayer works for everyone.
"I think prayer does all the good in the world. It gives us peace and gives us the assurance of God’s presence. But scripture says God is listening to our prayers. God is close to those who are brokenhearted. And to those who are sick today and those who are troubled and worried. "
The daily prayer suggestions can be found in Christianity Today magazine.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.