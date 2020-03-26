At Home with Jill and Brady: Give (chick)peas a chance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Searching down the aisles of the grocery store, Brady and Jill noticed one of their favorites still left for the choosing- chickpeas! So the duo returns to whip up a couple of kid-friendly (and healthy) recipes with the versatile legume.
While working from home this week, Jillian Corder and Brady Renard, take a short break from serious news to invite you into their home.
Each day this week will be a new adventure as the videos will air each day at 6:30 pm.
Special thanks to Saayd Fayed at TheSpruceEats.com for the ‘Peanut Butter Hummus’ recipe. You can find the recipe here.
The ‘Vegan Chicken Nuggets’ recipe by Kate Hackworthy of VeggieDesserts.com can be found here.
*DISCLAIMER* Jillian and Brady are in no way professional bakers as the video will show you.
