FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Has it really been as cloudy as it has felt this year?

If we look at January, we averaged a temperature of roughly 57 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 6 degrees above average. February was very similar, as we saw an average temperature of roughly 58 degrees, which was only 2 degrees above normal. March has been the outlier, as we have seen an average temperature of 69 degrees so far, which is almost 10 degrees above normal for the month of March. Despite all the cloudy and gloomy weather, it has been a warm year with temperatures above average for each month. Just remember, even though some weeks seem down and gloomy, we seem to always have brighter weather ahead.