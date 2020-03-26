FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More weather to enjoy as the sunshine returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather pattern in place is certainly delightful for getting outdoors for fresh air, with temperatures this afternoon again warming up well into the 80s, about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Today will bring a little more of a breeze, but out of the south, which will keep humidity levels high as well. Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine through the afternoon, and the rain chances again hold off as will be the case for tomorrow as well.