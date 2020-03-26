FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More weather to enjoy as the sunshine returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather pattern in place is certainly delightful for getting outdoors for fresh air, with temperatures this afternoon again warming up well into the 80s, about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Today will bring a little more of a breeze, but out of the south, which will keep humidity levels high as well. Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine through the afternoon, and the rain chances again hold off as will be the case for tomorrow as well.
Lows at night only drop to around 70 and clouds look to return late as well as some patchy areas of fog. We’ll again see lows averaging 15 to 20 degrees above normal and not see that changing until a cool front pushes through Saturday night. This will also be what brings our next rain chances by the weekend.
The first of two weather systems arrives by Saturday night with a weaker of the two fronts moves through. Clouds thicken up through the day Saturday with a few scattered showers possible by the afternoon. The main line of rain and storms moves in Saturday evening, although the higher rain amounts and severe weather threat stay well to our north. Futurecast shows around one quarter to one half inch of rain Saturday night.
The stronger of our two fronts arrives next week, with an arrival by next Tuesday evening. In the meantime, a few scattered showers begin to return Monday along with breezy conditions. Temperatures warm back into the 80s ahead of this front. Better rain and storm chances return Tuesday with up to 1 inch of rain possible with rain ending Tuesday night.
Lows are back in the 50s with highs in the 70s by the middle to latter half of next week which is a bit more tolerable and also closer to normal temperatures for this time of year. We’ll slowly begin a warming trend by the following weekend, but the pattern is looking drier for most of the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
