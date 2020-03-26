FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another sunny and warm afternoon, but changes on the way into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall a very similar day to yesterday as we have seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the middle and upper 80′s.
If you are thinking about heading outside to get some fresh air and maybe walk the dog tonight would be a great night to do so, it will just be on the warm side. Temperatures through the evening will be dropping through the lower 80′s and back into the upper 70′s as we near sunset and continue to gradually drop overnight. In terms of our lows it will be another evening in which we are well above average as we should be in the middle 50′s for lows, but once again we are going to be in the upper 60′s to near 70 as we wake up on Friday morning. Moving into Friday another nice day is ahead as we see temperatures warming up once again with highs topping off in the middle to upper 80′s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Changes are on thee way into the weekend although the temperatures won’t be drastically different.
As we head into your weekend we can expect temperatures to be a few degrees cooler thanks to more cloud cover as well as some rain moving into the area thanks to a cold front. Saturday we won’t tell much of a difference as we continue to see southerly flow and warmer air ahead of the approaching cold front with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Rain chances will be increasing as we head into Saturday evening as we see the front pushing through with the good news is that it won’t be a washout and the rain will be gone in time for your Sunday. We can expect a few scattered showers and storms, but not a huge rain maker on the way. The bigger difference will be in the overnight temperatures as we see lows near 70 starting out Saturday morning and then around 10 degrees cooler to start Sunday. Highs Sunday will be near 80 further south with some upper 70′s to the north as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.
Heading into next week we do see cooler temperatures ahead with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both Monday and Tuesday as we see a return in the moisture and southerly winds ahead of yet another front. Rain chances will be around for both Monday and Tuesday as we see scattered showers and storms on Monday with a higher chance of rain coming in for Tuesday the front itself clears the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler behind this front as we can expect high to be in the middle to upper 70′s through the ending of next week. The best news is that we will remain clear and see plenty of sunshine as well, with lows starting out in the middle to upper 50′s from the middle of the week till Friday. So if you want a little bit of a cool down after the warmer weather this week it’s not far away.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
