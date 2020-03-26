FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another sunny and warm afternoon, but changes on the way into the weekend

If you are thinking about heading outside to get some fresh air and maybe walk the dog tonight would be a great night to do so, it will just be on the warm side. Temperatures through the evening will be dropping through the lower 80′s and back into the upper 70′s as we near sunset and continue to gradually drop overnight. In terms of our lows it will be another evening in which we are well above average as we should be in the middle 50′s for lows, but once again we are going to be in the upper 60′s to near 70 as we wake up on Friday morning. Moving into Friday another nice day is ahead as we see temperatures warming up once again with highs topping off in the middle to upper 80′s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Changes are on thee way into the weekend although the temperatures won’t be drastically different.