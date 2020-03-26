COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites on Opelousas Street and in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services on Opelousas Street has opened a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus, as has West Cal Cam Hospital in Sulphur.
Scroll down for testing times at West Cal Cam Hospital.
SWLA CENTER FOR HEALTH SERVICES (2000 OPELOUSAS STREET)
To be tested, residents must meet certain criteria, including that they first call the center at 337-439-9983 and answer the following questions:
- Do you have a fever above 100.4?
- Are you coughing?
- Have you traveled in the last 14 days or been exposed to anyone that has been exposed or tested positive?
Those who are referred to take the test during the phone call, should enter the testing site through the Prater Street entrance.
Testing Times
· Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WEST CAL CAM HOSPITAL (701 CYPRESS STREET, SULPHUR)
Testing Times
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
