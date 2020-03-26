Cameron Ferry scheduled to be out of service until 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is scheduled to suspend operations beginning at midnight on Mar. 31, 2020, according to DOTD.
The suspension is so that the ferry can be prepared for its US Coast Guard mandated dry dock. This will take the ferry out of service from that point on and is expected to be in dry dock until the Fall of 2021.
The dry dock will allow the Cameron Ferry to receive several upgrades including being equipped with new main engines, marine transmissions, drives and the necessary equipment for those systems.
DOTD is currently working on getting a relief ferry for the ship channel during the scheduled downtime. It has also submitted an extension request to the US Coast Guard to postpone the dry dock start time until they receive a relief ferry.
This story will be updated should DOTD’s extension request be granted and when the relief ferry will be made available.
